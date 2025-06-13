Court Upholds Ambani Security Amidst Persistent Pleas
The Supreme Court dismissed a petition by Bikash Saha seeking the revocation of 'Z' plus security for Mukesh Ambani. Saha repeatedly filed similar pleas, prompting the court to warn against frivolous petitions. It emphasized that security decisions rely on government threat assessments, not public petitions.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition by Bikash Saha requesting the revocation of 'Z' plus security for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family. This decision follows Saha's repeated filings on similar grounds, which the court identified as frivolous and vexatious.
Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan cautioned Saha against misusing the court's process, emphasizing that security matters are determined by the government based on official threat assessments. The court implied it would consider imposing costs if such petitions continued.
Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Ambani family, argued that the petitioner's actions lacked merit as no direct connection between Saha and the Ambani family existed. The court upheld existing security provisions, referencing the government's thorough threat assessments.
