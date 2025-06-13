Left Menu

Court Upholds Ambani Security Amidst Persistent Pleas

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition by Bikash Saha seeking the revocation of 'Z' plus security for Mukesh Ambani. Saha repeatedly filed similar pleas, prompting the court to warn against frivolous petitions. It emphasized that security decisions rely on government threat assessments, not public petitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:14 IST
Court Upholds Ambani Security Amidst Persistent Pleas
Mukesh Ambani
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition by Bikash Saha requesting the revocation of 'Z' plus security for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family. This decision follows Saha's repeated filings on similar grounds, which the court identified as frivolous and vexatious.

Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan cautioned Saha against misusing the court's process, emphasizing that security matters are determined by the government based on official threat assessments. The court implied it would consider imposing costs if such petitions continued.

Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Ambani family, argued that the petitioner's actions lacked merit as no direct connection between Saha and the Ambani family existed. The court upheld existing security provisions, referencing the government's thorough threat assessments.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025