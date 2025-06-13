Left Menu

Trump Calls for Negotiation: A Nuclear Dilemma

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Iran to negotiate over its nuclear programme to avoid further conflict with Israel. Despite recent violence, Trump emphasized the opportunity to halt escalating tensions. Israel's latest military actions targeted key Iranian facilities, aiming to hinder Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has called upon Iran to negotiate its nuclear programme to prevent heightened conflict with Israel. The plea comes amid recent violence.

On Truth Social, Trump described the situation as urgent, indicating planned attacks could become even more devastating without intervention.

Simultaneously, Israel initiated military strikes on Friday, targeting facilities and leadership it alleges are part of Iran's nuclear weapons development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

