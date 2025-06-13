Telangana Anti-Corruption Probe: Spotlight on Rama Rao in Formula E Race Case

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a summons to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao to appear on June 16 over the ongoing Formula E race case investigation. This move forms part of the agency's probe into alleged financial improprieties related to the event held in Hyderabad in early 2023.

Previously, the ACB had scheduled Rama Rao's appearance for May 28; however, he requested a postponement due to international travel commitments. Labeling the investigation as a 'political vendetta,' Rama Rao criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, spotlighting tensions between political rivals.

The core allegations involve unauthorized foreign currency transactions without the relevant approvals. Initially slated to occur again in February 2024, the race has now been canceled following the Congress party's ascendancy to power in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)