Left Menu

Telangana Anti-Corruption Probe: Spotlight on Rama Rao in Formula E Race Case

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has summoned BRS Working President KT Rama Rao as part of an investigation related to the Formula E race held in Hyderabad. Accused of unauthorized foreign currency payments, Rao claims the probe is politically motivated. The planned 2024 race was canceled post-congress government takeover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:58 IST
Telangana Anti-Corruption Probe: Spotlight on Rama Rao in Formula E Race Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a summons to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao to appear on June 16 over the ongoing Formula E race case investigation. This move forms part of the agency's probe into alleged financial improprieties related to the event held in Hyderabad in early 2023.

Previously, the ACB had scheduled Rama Rao's appearance for May 28; however, he requested a postponement due to international travel commitments. Labeling the investigation as a 'political vendetta,' Rama Rao criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, spotlighting tensions between political rivals.

The core allegations involve unauthorized foreign currency transactions without the relevant approvals. Initially slated to occur again in February 2024, the race has now been canceled following the Congress party's ascendancy to power in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025