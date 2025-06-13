Telangana Anti-Corruption Probe: Spotlight on Rama Rao in Formula E Race Case
The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has summoned BRS Working President KT Rama Rao as part of an investigation related to the Formula E race held in Hyderabad. Accused of unauthorized foreign currency payments, Rao claims the probe is politically motivated. The planned 2024 race was canceled post-congress government takeover.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a summons to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao to appear on June 16 over the ongoing Formula E race case investigation. This move forms part of the agency's probe into alleged financial improprieties related to the event held in Hyderabad in early 2023.
Previously, the ACB had scheduled Rama Rao's appearance for May 28; however, he requested a postponement due to international travel commitments. Labeling the investigation as a 'political vendetta,' Rama Rao criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, spotlighting tensions between political rivals.
The core allegations involve unauthorized foreign currency transactions without the relevant approvals. Initially slated to occur again in February 2024, the race has now been canceled following the Congress party's ascendancy to power in December 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mexico's Judicial Elections: Democracy at Risk or a Fight Against Corruption?
Slovak Central Bank Governor Kazimir Convicted in Corruption Case
Casino Chaos: Arrest of Hyderabad Man Sparks Murder Investigation
Slovak Central Bank Governor Found Guilty of Corruption
Bengal suffers from corruption, attack on mothers and sisters: PM Modi at Alipurduar rally.