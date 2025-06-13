Left Menu

CBI Arrests Key Player in Cyber Fraud Share Scam: Operation Chakra-V

The CBI arrested Pratik Tanpure, accused of providing SIM cards to a cyber gang involved in a share scam. The crackdown, known as Operation Chakra-V, spanned multiple cities and revealed the use of a fake app and groups to defraud investors, causing major financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:34 IST
CBI Arrests Key Player in Cyber Fraud Share Scam: Operation Chakra-V
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Pratik Tanpure, a central figure in a widespread cyber fraud ring. His arrest marks a significant headway in Operation Chakra-V, targeting financial crimes across India. The operation has been focusing on uncovering scams involving fake apps that mislead investors.

A member of the syndicate, Tanpure allegedly supplied pre-activated SIM cards and mule bank accounts, facilitating the gang's deception. This network promised unsuspecting investors shares from reputable companies at reduced prices via fraudulent mobile applications and WhatsApp groups.

Raids were conducted at 10 sites, recovering digital and documentary proof crucial for the investigation. Victims of this scheme suffered substantial financial damage, illustrating the sophisticated manipulation tactics employed by the conmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025