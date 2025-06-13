CBI Arrests Key Player in Cyber Fraud Share Scam: Operation Chakra-V

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Pratik Tanpure, a central figure in a widespread cyber fraud ring. His arrest marks a significant headway in Operation Chakra-V, targeting financial crimes across India. The operation has been focusing on uncovering scams involving fake apps that mislead investors.

A member of the syndicate, Tanpure allegedly supplied pre-activated SIM cards and mule bank accounts, facilitating the gang's deception. This network promised unsuspecting investors shares from reputable companies at reduced prices via fraudulent mobile applications and WhatsApp groups.

Raids were conducted at 10 sites, recovering digital and documentary proof crucial for the investigation. Victims of this scheme suffered substantial financial damage, illustrating the sophisticated manipulation tactics employed by the conmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)