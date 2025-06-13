CBI Arrests Key Player in Cyber Fraud Share Scam: Operation Chakra-V
The CBI arrested Pratik Tanpure, accused of providing SIM cards to a cyber gang involved in a share scam. The crackdown, known as Operation Chakra-V, spanned multiple cities and revealed the use of a fake app and groups to defraud investors, causing major financial losses.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Pratik Tanpure, a central figure in a widespread cyber fraud ring. His arrest marks a significant headway in Operation Chakra-V, targeting financial crimes across India. The operation has been focusing on uncovering scams involving fake apps that mislead investors.
A member of the syndicate, Tanpure allegedly supplied pre-activated SIM cards and mule bank accounts, facilitating the gang's deception. This network promised unsuspecting investors shares from reputable companies at reduced prices via fraudulent mobile applications and WhatsApp groups.
Raids were conducted at 10 sites, recovering digital and documentary proof crucial for the investigation. Victims of this scheme suffered substantial financial damage, illustrating the sophisticated manipulation tactics employed by the conmen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Fraud: Japanese Nationals Detained in Cambodia
Japanese Nationals Detained in Cambodia Amid Fraud Crackdown
Fraud Surge in FY25: Digital Payments and Loan Advances Under Scrutiny
Court Denies Bail in Major Financial Fraud Case
Navi Mumbai Police Busts Interstate 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Gang