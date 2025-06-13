Delhi Police Nabs Suspects in Mustafabad Shooting
Delhi Police arrested two men and a juvenile for allegedly firing outside a shop in Mustafabad over an old enmity. The incident took place at 8:30 pm on Wednesday. An FIR was registered and a probe launched, with CCTV footage aiding in identifying the suspects. The motive was an old dispute.
In a swift response to a violent incident, Delhi Police have arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with a shooting outside a shop in the Mustafabad area on Wednesday night. The motive behind the attack is believed to be an old enmity.
The firing occurred around 8:30 pm when an unidentified person shot two rounds at the shop owned by Shakir, who is 27 years old. Shakir promptly informed the authorities, leading to the registration of an FIR at Dayalpur Police Station.
According to police officials, the accused have been identified as Anas and Jeeshan, both aged 21, along with a 17-year-old juvenile. Preliminary investigations indicate that the conflict originated from a social media dispute involving Shakir's younger brother, Sarik. The investigation is ongoing as police continue to look into the matter.
