Left Menu

International Drug Trafficking Ring Busted in Bengaluru

A Nigerian national was arrested in Bengaluru in connection to drug peddling. Police seized over 5.3 kg of MDMA crystals, valued at Rs 10 crore. The individual entered India on a student visa but was not enrolled in any institution, and was involved in a drug trafficking operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:35 IST
International Drug Trafficking Ring Busted in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian woman has been apprehended by Bengaluru police for her involvement in a major drug peddling operation. Over 5.3 kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 10 crore were confiscated, shining a light on an intricate smuggling network.

The arrest took place following a tip-off to the Central Crime Branch's anti-narcotics wing. Investigations revealed the woman entered India on a student visa in October 2021 but was not truly enrolled at a Telangana college, raising red flags about her activities.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh announced plans for a rally on June 26 to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse, aiming to raise public awareness about illicit drug trafficking and its consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025