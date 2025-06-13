International Drug Trafficking Ring Busted in Bengaluru
A Nigerian national was arrested in Bengaluru in connection to drug peddling. Police seized over 5.3 kg of MDMA crystals, valued at Rs 10 crore. The individual entered India on a student visa but was not enrolled in any institution, and was involved in a drug trafficking operation.
- Country:
- India
A Nigerian woman has been apprehended by Bengaluru police for her involvement in a major drug peddling operation. Over 5.3 kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 10 crore were confiscated, shining a light on an intricate smuggling network.
The arrest took place following a tip-off to the Central Crime Branch's anti-narcotics wing. Investigations revealed the woman entered India on a student visa in October 2021 but was not truly enrolled at a Telangana college, raising red flags about her activities.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh announced plans for a rally on June 26 to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse, aiming to raise public awareness about illicit drug trafficking and its consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
