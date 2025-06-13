International Drug Trafficking Ring Busted in Bengaluru

A Nigerian woman has been apprehended by Bengaluru police for her involvement in a major drug peddling operation. Over 5.3 kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 10 crore were confiscated, shining a light on an intricate smuggling network.

The arrest took place following a tip-off to the Central Crime Branch's anti-narcotics wing. Investigations revealed the woman entered India on a student visa in October 2021 but was not truly enrolled at a Telangana college, raising red flags about her activities.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh announced plans for a rally on June 26 to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse, aiming to raise public awareness about illicit drug trafficking and its consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)