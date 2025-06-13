Accelerated Peace Talks: U.S. Pushes Rwanda-DRC Negotiations

The United States is urging expedience in the peace negotiations between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as a senior U.S. official emphasizes an 'extremely aggressive timeline' for a possible agreement by June or July.

Troy Fitrell, the leading U.S. bureau official for Africa, conveyed in an online forum that technical groups are actively engaging to advance the discussions. He stated that they are striving for a peace agreement by summer, reflecting Washington's insistence on hastening the negotiation process.

In parallel, Doha is hosting talks between the Congolese government and the M23 rebel group, amid ongoing efforts to resolve conflicts in eastern Congo. Despite initiatives, deep-seated mistrust lingers, with the DRC accusing Rwanda of supporting M23, a claim that Rwanda denies. Both regional and international stakeholders acknowledge that sustaining peace will require commitment from all involved parties.

