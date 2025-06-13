From Teacher to Captive: The Extraordinary Ordeal of Stephen Hubbard in Russia

Stephen Hubbard, a 73-year-old retired American schoolteacher, was arrested by Russian forces last year under allegations of acting as a mercenary for Ukraine. His U.S.-based legal team and family located him in a Russian prison in April, months after he was sentenced to nearly seven years in a penal colony.

Hubbard has maintained his innocence, claiming that he was forcibly taken from his home and had no involvement with any combat units. Despite a guilty plea reported by Russian state media, his legal representatives argue the trial was conducted behind closed doors without transparency.

Hubbard's case has been further complicated by the absence of consular access from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, prompting calls for his release. Designated as 'wrongfully detained' by U.S. authorities, he remains a key figure in potential prisoner swap discussions between the U.S. and Russia.

