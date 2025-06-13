S Jaishankar Criticizes Outsider Intervention in Middle East Conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently expressed skepticism regarding third-party interventions in international conflicts. He termed it unrealistic for outsiders to insert themselves in situations where the involved nations are unprepared for such mediation.

Speaking at a panel discussion organized by a think tank, Jaishankar addressed a question about India's potential role in de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, following Israel's latest attack on Iran. Emphasizing India's good relations with both nations, he stated that resolution ultimately depends on the concerned parties' willingness to reconcile.

Without naming names, Jaishankar alluded to comments by former US President Donald Trump, who claimed to have prevented a war between India and Pakistan. The minister's remarks highlighted India's stance, which attributes peace to direct military talks rather than external intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)