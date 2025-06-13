European Leaders Urge Calm Amid Iran Tensions

In response to escalating tensions following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, European leaders have called for restraint. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, addressed the matter on a conference call.

A joint statement from Starmer's office outlined their concerns, emphasizing the longstanding apprehensions regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions. The leaders urged all parties to avoid further escalation that could worsen instability in the region.

This diplomatic effort underlines the serious implications of the conflict and highlights the importance of maintaining peace amidst rising geopolitical tensions.