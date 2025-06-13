Left Menu

European Leaders Urge Calm Amid Iran Tensions

European leaders, including Britain's Keir Starmer, France's Emmanuel Macron, and Germany's Friedrich Merz, urge restraint following Israeli strikes on Iran. Their statement emphasizes concerns over Iran's nuclear program and calls for de-escalation to prevent regional instability.

London | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:58 IST
In response to escalating tensions following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, European leaders have called for restraint. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, addressed the matter on a conference call.

A joint statement from Starmer's office outlined their concerns, emphasizing the longstanding apprehensions regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions. The leaders urged all parties to avoid further escalation that could worsen instability in the region.

This diplomatic effort underlines the serious implications of the conflict and highlights the importance of maintaining peace amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

