Deportation Drama: Migrant Abrego Garcia Pleads Not Guilty in U.S. Conspiracy Case

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported to El Salvador but returned to the U.S. to face charges of smuggling migrants. Despite criminal charges against him, his lawyers argue the Trump administration is responsible for his wrongful deportation. His case underscores tensions between deportation efforts and ensuring due process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:46 IST
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to smuggle migrants into the U.S. He made the plea in a Nashville courtroom, contesting not only the charges but the attempts to have him detained pending trial.

The Trump administration previously painted Abrego Garcia's indictment as proof of their stringent immigration policies. Although Abrego Garcia was accused of gang affiliations, his wrongful deportation has been criticized as a breach of due process, leading to a legal standoff with the judiciary regarding compliance with court orders for his return.

Facing additional accusations of transporting firearms and drugs, the legal proceedings will allow Abrego Garcia to challenge the grand jury indictment, which entails severe penalties if convicted. His situation spotlights the broader debate surrounding due process and the Trump administration's deportation tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

