Tragic Drowning Incident in Sharda River Claims Four Youths
Four boys from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district drowned in the Sharda River. Identified as Avinash, Utkarsh, Devansh, and Rahul, they were residents of Hasanpur Katauli. Rescue operations are ongoing with two bodies recovered. The incident occurred near an under-construction bridge in Sitapur district.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, four boys from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district drowned in the Sharda River while bathing near an under-construction bridge in Sitapur district, according to officials.
The victims, identified as Avinash, Utkarsh, Devansh, and Rahul, hailed from Hasanpur Katauli village. The tragedy unfolded as they ventured to see the bridge, subsequently deciding to bathe in the river.
Authorities, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dhaurahra, Rajesh Kumar, are conducting rescue operations. The bodies of Avinash and Utkarsh have been recovered, with efforts continuing to locate the remaining two boys. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) flood personnel have been deployed in the search efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: Arrest Made in Alleged Rape of Elderly Woman
Tragic Incident in Mumbai: Parking Lift Collapse Claims Life
Two Yemeni students missing off Kerala coast; search operation underway
NDRF team rushed to Chhaten for search operations for missing soldiers
Tragic Incident: Falling Tree Claims Life in Sikkim