Tragic Drowning Incident in Sharda River Claims Four Youths

In a tragic incident, four boys from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district drowned in the Sharda River while bathing near an under-construction bridge in Sitapur district, according to officials.

The victims, identified as Avinash, Utkarsh, Devansh, and Rahul, hailed from Hasanpur Katauli village. The tragedy unfolded as they ventured to see the bridge, subsequently deciding to bathe in the river.

Authorities, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dhaurahra, Rajesh Kumar, are conducting rescue operations. The bodies of Avinash and Utkarsh have been recovered, with efforts continuing to locate the remaining two boys. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) flood personnel have been deployed in the search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)