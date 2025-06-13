Justice Served: 16 Sentenced to Life for Brutal BJP Leader Murder

A fast track court has handed down life sentences to 16 individuals involved in the murder of BJP leader Pashupati Nath Singh. The decision was delivered by Justice Kuldeep Singh on Friday, following their conviction on charges of murder, conspiracy, and rioting.

The case dates back to October 12, 2022, when tensions flared as Singh confronted a group of youths about open drinking near a local liquor shop. The argument escalated into violence, with a mob of 30 to 40 assailants attacking Singh and his son with sticks and iron rods. Tragically, Pashupati Nath Singh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Rajan Singh, the leader's son, was also seriously injured in the attack and spent several months in recovery. Determined to seek justice, Rajan continued to push for accountability. Police initially arrested 16 out of 18 accused individuals, and the trial for the remaining two is ongoing.