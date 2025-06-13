Left Menu

Justice Served: 16 Sentenced to Life for Brutal BJP Leader Murder

A fast track court sentenced 16 men to life imprisonment for murdering BJP leader Pashupati Nath Singh three years ago. The court found them guilty of murder, conspiracy, and rioting. The violence erupted after Singh advised youths against open drinking, leading 30-40 people to attack him and his son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:52 IST
Justice Served: 16 Sentenced to Life for Brutal BJP Leader Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fast track court has handed down life sentences to 16 individuals involved in the murder of BJP leader Pashupati Nath Singh. The decision was delivered by Justice Kuldeep Singh on Friday, following their conviction on charges of murder, conspiracy, and rioting.

The case dates back to October 12, 2022, when tensions flared as Singh confronted a group of youths about open drinking near a local liquor shop. The argument escalated into violence, with a mob of 30 to 40 assailants attacking Singh and his son with sticks and iron rods. Tragically, Pashupati Nath Singh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Rajan Singh, the leader's son, was also seriously injured in the attack and spent several months in recovery. Determined to seek justice, Rajan continued to push for accountability. Police initially arrested 16 out of 18 accused individuals, and the trial for the remaining two is ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025