Left Menu

Security Strategies Finalized for Safe Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed security measures for the Amarnath Yatra in a high-level meeting with civil and security officials. Emphasizing seamless coordination and effective safety strategies, the meeting aimed to ensure a successful pilgrimage. Expanded facilities for pilgrims were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:59 IST
Security Strategies Finalized for Safe Amarnath Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a detailed review of security arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra during a high-level meeting on Friday, an official source reported.

In attendance were senior members of the civil administration, police, army, CAPFs, and Intelligence agencies. Notable attendees included Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat and Army's Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, who plays a critical role in the region's security protocol.

Sinha highlighted the need for seamless coordination among various agencies to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage. Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Mandeep K Bhandari, outlined enhancements to the yatra's facilities, beginning July 3, aimed at improving the experience for all pilgrims.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025