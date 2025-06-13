Security Strategies Finalized for Safe Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a detailed review of security arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra during a high-level meeting on Friday, an official source reported.

In attendance were senior members of the civil administration, police, army, CAPFs, and Intelligence agencies. Notable attendees included Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat and Army's Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, who plays a critical role in the region's security protocol.

Sinha highlighted the need for seamless coordination among various agencies to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage. Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Mandeep K Bhandari, outlined enhancements to the yatra's facilities, beginning July 3, aimed at improving the experience for all pilgrims.