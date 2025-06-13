Left Menu

Marines Take Charge: Securing the Wilshire Federal Building

The U.S. Marines are moving into Los Angeles to assume control of security at the Wilshire federal building. Major General Scott Sherman announced that 200 Marines have already arrived. As of now, neither the Marines nor National Guard forces have detained any individuals in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The deployment of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles marks a significant increase in federal presence as they prepare to secure the Wilshire federal building. The decision was announced on Friday by Major General Scott Sherman, who oversees the military operations within the city.

General Sherman confirmed that approximately 200 Marines have already been stationed in Los Angeles, aligning with efforts to enhance security measures. The move aims to bolster the protection of key federal sites amid ongoing challenges.

Despite the increased military deployment, the Major General emphasized that no immediate detentions have occurred. Both Marines and National Guard troops are focusing on maintaining order without imposing involuntary apprehensions at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

