Uncertainty Looms Over Iran Nuclear Talks Amid Israeli Strikes

In a recent interview with Reuters, President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about whether Iran still maintains a nuclear program following recent Israeli strikes on the nation. Despite this, Trump noted that U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions were still on the agenda, though their occurrence remained uncertain due to the escalating situation.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with an Iranian delegation in Oman on Sunday, although Israeli attacks have cast doubt on whether the session will proceed. Trump indicated that he was fully informed about Israel's attack plans and remained hopeful about potential diplomatic solutions.

"We knew everything," Trump stated, adding that he endeavored to prevent Iran from facing humiliation or conflict. He expressed a desire for a diplomatic resolution, emphasizing that it's not too late for Iran to make a deal and downplaying concerns about a regional war spurred by Israel's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)