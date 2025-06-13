Mossad Commandos Strike Deep into Iran: Secret Operations Revealed
Israel launched a covert operation using Mossad commandos to dismantle Iranian weapons systems during a strike on nuclear and military installations. This operation, which involved deceptive strategies to mask the imminent attack, culminated in extensive airstrikes targeting nuclear facilities and killing key Iranian military figures.
In a daring covert operation, Israel deployed Mossad commandos to sabotage Iranian weapons systems amidst an airstrike on nuclear and military targets, a senior Israeli security source reported. Israeli officials detailed the elaborate, undercover preparations and deceptive tactics used to create an impression of diplomatic engagement.
The strike, involving 200 warplanes, targeted Iranian missile bases and nuclear sites. The operation escalated regional tensions, causing a spike in oil prices. Israeli military and intelligence forces had spent years gathering intelligence to execute this mission, resulting in the death of high-profile Iranian military personnel.
Iran, labeling the attack as "unlawful and cowardly," has vowed retaliation. Meanwhile, Israel executed a well-planned ruse to mislead the public and media about the attack's timing, enhancing the operation's surprise factor, as revealed by multiple security sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
