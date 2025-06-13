Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Iran: Trump's Uncertainty on Nuclear Talks

President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about Iran's nuclear program following Israeli strikes. Israel targeted Iran's nuclear facilities and military installations in a prolonged operation. U.S. nuclear talks with Iran are scheduled but jeopardized by recent tensions, as Trump highlights the difficulty of saving Iran from further conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:55 IST
President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about the status of Iran's nuclear capabilities following recent Israeli military strikes, which targeted the nation's nuclear and military sites.

Trump affirmed that U.S.-Iran nuclear talks are scheduled but cast doubt on their occurrence amid escalating tensions. He noted that despite Israeli action, there's still a chance for Iran to negotiate.

Despite the potential for conflict, Trump conveyed support for Israel and assured the U.S. remains committed as a key ally, emphasizing continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

