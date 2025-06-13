Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Iran: Trump's Uncertainty on Nuclear Talks

President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about the status of Iran's nuclear capabilities following recent Israeli military strikes, which targeted the nation's nuclear and military sites.

Trump affirmed that U.S.-Iran nuclear talks are scheduled but cast doubt on their occurrence amid escalating tensions. He noted that despite Israeli action, there's still a chance for Iran to negotiate.

Despite the potential for conflict, Trump conveyed support for Israel and assured the U.S. remains committed as a key ally, emphasizing continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)