Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Iran: Trump's Uncertainty on Nuclear Talks
President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about Iran's nuclear program following Israeli strikes. Israel targeted Iran's nuclear facilities and military installations in a prolonged operation. U.S. nuclear talks with Iran are scheduled but jeopardized by recent tensions, as Trump highlights the difficulty of saving Iran from further conflict.
President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about the status of Iran's nuclear capabilities following recent Israeli military strikes, which targeted the nation's nuclear and military sites.
Trump affirmed that U.S.-Iran nuclear talks are scheduled but cast doubt on their occurrence amid escalating tensions. He noted that despite Israeli action, there's still a chance for Iran to negotiate.
Despite the potential for conflict, Trump conveyed support for Israel and assured the U.S. remains committed as a key ally, emphasizing continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further hostilities.
