Left Menu

Escapees on the Loose: Newark Immigration Facility Breach

Four detainees have escaped from a detention facility in Newark, New Jersey. Authorities, including undisclosed law enforcement partners, are searching for them. The incident occurred amidst a reported uprising and protest at the facility, which was expanded under President Trump's immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newark | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:02 IST
Escapees on the Loose: Newark Immigration Facility Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities are actively searching for four detainees who broke out of an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, as confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The DHS stated that additional law enforcement resources have been deployed to locate the detainees who vanished from Delaney Hall. However, the department did not reveal the specific agencies involved.

The mayor of Newark noted reports of potential unrest and escape after chaos erupted at the facility on Thursday night. Outside, protesters locked arms and pushed against barricades as vehicles entered and exited. The full details of the incident remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025