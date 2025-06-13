Escapees on the Loose: Newark Immigration Facility Breach
Four detainees have escaped from a detention facility in Newark, New Jersey. Authorities, including undisclosed law enforcement partners, are searching for them. The incident occurred amidst a reported uprising and protest at the facility, which was expanded under President Trump's immigration policies.
Authorities are actively searching for four detainees who broke out of an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, as confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The DHS stated that additional law enforcement resources have been deployed to locate the detainees who vanished from Delaney Hall. However, the department did not reveal the specific agencies involved.
The mayor of Newark noted reports of potential unrest and escape after chaos erupted at the facility on Thursday night. Outside, protesters locked arms and pushed against barricades as vehicles entered and exited. The full details of the incident remain unclear.
