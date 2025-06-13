Delhi Unveils Transparent Liquor Policy Overhaul
The Delhi government is set to introduce a new liquor policy focused on transparency and quality, reviewed by a high-level committee. Aimed at preventing corruption and ensuring public welfare, the policy will include digital sales systems and scientific testing. Public awareness campaigns will combat alcohol abuse.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is poised to launch a revamped liquor policy with an emphasis on transparency and quality. A high-level committee, led by Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar, is finalizing the proposal by reviewing policies from different states, striving for completion by June 30.
The initiative seeks to offer quality liquor while modernizing the sale and distribution system through scientific testing and digitalization. Measures will be taken to prevent illegal sales, with a focus on public safety, particularly protecting vulnerable sections.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes that this policy will close all corruption loopholes, contrasting it sharply with the previous AAP government's controversial approach that she claims resulted in favoritism and revenue loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- liquor
- policy
- transparency
- quality
- government
- excise
- corruption
- public
- awareness
ALSO READ
Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government, says AP source.
Elon Musk's Abrupt Exit: The End of an Unconventional Government Stint
AI overhauls global water quality monitoring amid rising ecological risks
Government Boosts Agricultural Productivity with New Farmer-Focused Initiatives
Financial sector remained resilient and robust due to healthier bank and non-bank balance sheets, improved asset quality, capital buffer: RBI.