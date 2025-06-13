Left Menu

Delhi Unveils Transparent Liquor Policy Overhaul

The Delhi government is set to introduce a new liquor policy focused on transparency and quality, reviewed by a high-level committee. Aimed at preventing corruption and ensuring public welfare, the policy will include digital sales systems and scientific testing. Public awareness campaigns will combat alcohol abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Delhi government is poised to launch a revamped liquor policy with an emphasis on transparency and quality. A high-level committee, led by Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar, is finalizing the proposal by reviewing policies from different states, striving for completion by June 30.

The initiative seeks to offer quality liquor while modernizing the sale and distribution system through scientific testing and digitalization. Measures will be taken to prevent illegal sales, with a focus on public safety, particularly protecting vulnerable sections.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes that this policy will close all corruption loopholes, contrasting it sharply with the previous AAP government's controversial approach that she claims resulted in favoritism and revenue loss.

