Delhi Unveils Transparent Liquor Policy Overhaul

The Delhi government is poised to launch a revamped liquor policy with an emphasis on transparency and quality. A high-level committee, led by Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar, is finalizing the proposal by reviewing policies from different states, striving for completion by June 30.

The initiative seeks to offer quality liquor while modernizing the sale and distribution system through scientific testing and digitalization. Measures will be taken to prevent illegal sales, with a focus on public safety, particularly protecting vulnerable sections.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes that this policy will close all corruption loopholes, contrasting it sharply with the previous AAP government's controversial approach that she claims resulted in favoritism and revenue loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)