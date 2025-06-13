UN Security Council Convenes Amid Tension Over Israel-Iran Conflict

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet on Friday to address Israel's recent military strikes on Iran, a move described by Israeli U.N. envoy as crucial to curtail Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has implored the council to intervene, arguing that Israel's actions cross boundaries and should face international condemnation.

Israel asserts the operations aim to neutralize perceived threats, as ambassador Danny Danon indicates the campaign's indefinite duration until Iranian threats are entirely quashed, emphasizing breaches of sovereignty and potential war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)