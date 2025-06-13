Left Menu

UN Security Council Convenes Amid Tension Over Israel-Iran Conflict

The United Nations Security Council is set to deliberate on Israel's military actions against Iran amid escalating tensions. Israel aims to dismantle Iran's nuclear potential, whereas Iran denounces the strikes as violations and vows proportional responses. Both nations are seeking global attention and intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet on Friday to address Israel's recent military strikes on Iran, a move described by Israeli U.N. envoy as crucial to curtail Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has implored the council to intervene, arguing that Israel's actions cross boundaries and should face international condemnation.

Israel asserts the operations aim to neutralize perceived threats, as ambassador Danny Danon indicates the campaign's indefinite duration until Iranian threats are entirely quashed, emphasizing breaches of sovereignty and potential war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

