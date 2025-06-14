Justice Served in Muzaffarnagar: Life Sentence for Duo in Minor's Gang Rape Case

A special court in Muzaffarnagar has delivered justice in a poignant case of gang rape involving a minor. On Friday, two men were convicted and handed life sentences for their crime.

Ravinder and Kapil were found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in the Shahpur area two years ago. The judgment, pronounced by Special Judge Alka Bharti of the POCSO Court, came with an additional penalty of Rs 10,000 each.

The grim incident unfolded on September 18, 2023, when the young girl was taken from outside her home to a nearby sugarcane field and assaulted. The court's ruling marks a significant milestone in the quest for justice for victims of such heinous acts.

