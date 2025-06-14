Controversy Brews Over Cuban Medical Brigades' Role in the Americas

A recent inquiry by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has ignited debate regarding Cuban medical brigades working across the Americas. The commission's letter to Organisation of American States (OAS) members requests comprehensive details on labor agreements and worker rights.

This unprecedented move follows US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement of visa restrictions for officials connected to Cuba's medical missions, which he termed 'forced labor'. Cuba boasts more than 22,000 doctors aiding over 50 countries, though precise regional data is unavailable.

The situation places many Caribbean nations in a challenging position as they depend heavily on Cuban medical services. High-profile leaders have expressed willingness to risk US visa bans, prioritizing crucial medical support over diplomatic tensions, highlighting challenges in balancing international labor law compliance with healthcare needs.