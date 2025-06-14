Controversial Detention of Pro-Palestinian Activist Sparks Debate

The U.S. government has decided to keep pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil in detention. Despite a ruling by a U.S. judge that foreign policy considerations cannot justify his confinement, Khalil faces charges related to immigration fraud, which are being upheld by U.S. attorneys.

President Donald Trump has taken a firm stance on deporting foreign students involved in the pro-Palestinian protest movement. Trump has described the movement as antisemitic, a claim contested by civil rights groups who argue Khalil's arrest represents an infringement on protected political speech.

Khalil, Syrian by birth, was arrested while at Columbia University. His case is drawing attention alongside others, such as immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Khalil's legal representatives argue against the immigration fraud charges, citing them as punitive for his activism against the U.S.-backed actions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)