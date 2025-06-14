Left Menu

Controversial Detention of Pro-Palestinian Activist Sparks Debate

Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and Columbia University student, remains in custody despite a court ruling against using foreign policy as a detention basis. Accused of immigration fraud, his detention is seen by some as a tactic to silence political dissent. Civil rights groups see this as an attack on free speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government has decided to keep pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil in detention. Despite a ruling by a U.S. judge that foreign policy considerations cannot justify his confinement, Khalil faces charges related to immigration fraud, which are being upheld by U.S. attorneys.

President Donald Trump has taken a firm stance on deporting foreign students involved in the pro-Palestinian protest movement. Trump has described the movement as antisemitic, a claim contested by civil rights groups who argue Khalil's arrest represents an infringement on protected political speech.

Khalil, Syrian by birth, was arrested while at Columbia University. His case is drawing attention alongside others, such as immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Khalil's legal representatives argue against the immigration fraud charges, citing them as punitive for his activism against the U.S.-backed actions in Gaza.

