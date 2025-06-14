Chaos and Escape: Unrest at Newark's Delaney Hall Detention Center

In a dramatic series of events at Newark's Delaney Hall detention center, four detainees managed to escape by breaking through a wall, sparking widespread concern over facility conditions and management.

The detainees, identified by the Department of Homeland Security as two Colombians and two Hondurans, fled as unrest unfolded, reportedly due to delayed meals and overall poor conditions within the facility.

As authorities scramble to track down the escapees, additional law enforcement resources have been deployed, while protests outside continue to highlight issues within immigration detention centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)