Left Menu

Marines Intervene in Los Angeles Amidst Civilian Protests

Marines temporarily detained a civilian in Los Angeles while protecting the Wilshire Federal Building after protests over immigration raids. Detention was brief, with handover to Homeland Security. The Posse Comitatus Act limits military involvement in law enforcement, but additional troops are deployed to protect federal property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 03:54 IST
Marines Intervene in Los Angeles Amidst Civilian Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented deployment, U.S. Marines temporarily detained a civilian near the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, as confirmed by Reuters images. This marks the first known instance of detention by active-duty troops sent there by President Trump amidst immigration raid protests.

The incident involved Marines restraining the individual with zip ties before transferring custody to the Department of Homeland Security. According to the Northern Command spokesperson, such detentions are permissible under specific conditions and must end as soon as transfer to civilian law enforcement is feasible.

Currently, 200 Marines and over 2,000 National Guard troops are in Los Angeles to safeguard federal property and personnel. Orders are to support, but not directly enforce, law enforcement efforts unless the Insurrection Act is invoked by President Trump, allowing broader military participation.

TRENDING

1
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
2
U.S. Visa U-turn Allows Boca Juniors' Ayrton Costa to Join Club World Cup

U.S. Visa U-turn Allows Boca Juniors' Ayrton Costa to Join Club World Cup

 Global
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025