Marines Intervene in Los Angeles Amidst Civilian Protests
Marines temporarily detained a civilian in Los Angeles while protecting the Wilshire Federal Building after protests over immigration raids. Detention was brief, with handover to Homeland Security. The Posse Comitatus Act limits military involvement in law enforcement, but additional troops are deployed to protect federal property.
In an unprecedented deployment, U.S. Marines temporarily detained a civilian near the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, as confirmed by Reuters images. This marks the first known instance of detention by active-duty troops sent there by President Trump amidst immigration raid protests.
The incident involved Marines restraining the individual with zip ties before transferring custody to the Department of Homeland Security. According to the Northern Command spokesperson, such detentions are permissible under specific conditions and must end as soon as transfer to civilian law enforcement is feasible.
Currently, 200 Marines and over 2,000 National Guard troops are in Los Angeles to safeguard federal property and personnel. Orders are to support, but not directly enforce, law enforcement efforts unless the Insurrection Act is invoked by President Trump, allowing broader military participation.
