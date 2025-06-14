Marines Intervene in Los Angeles Amidst Civilian Protests

In an unprecedented deployment, U.S. Marines temporarily detained a civilian near the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, as confirmed by Reuters images. This marks the first known instance of detention by active-duty troops sent there by President Trump amidst immigration raid protests.

The incident involved Marines restraining the individual with zip ties before transferring custody to the Department of Homeland Security. According to the Northern Command spokesperson, such detentions are permissible under specific conditions and must end as soon as transfer to civilian law enforcement is feasible.

Currently, 200 Marines and over 2,000 National Guard troops are in Los Angeles to safeguard federal property and personnel. Orders are to support, but not directly enforce, law enforcement efforts unless the Insurrection Act is invoked by President Trump, allowing broader military participation.