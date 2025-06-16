High Court Orders Probe into Disturbing Shelter Home Party

The Bombay High Court on Monday mandated an investigation into a disturbing event 13 years ago at a shelter for differently-abled children. The incident involved a New Year's Eve party featuring alcohol and dancers.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, along with Justice Sandeep Marne, expressed shock that no action has been taken against those responsible. They have ordered the commissioner for persons with disabilities to conduct an inquiry within six weeks.

The court was responding to a public interest litigation filed by social activist Sangeeta Punekar. The shelter home, run by the Children's Aid Society, allegedly held the party with 26 mentally challenged girls present.

(With inputs from agencies.)