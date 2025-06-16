Left Menu

High Court Orders Probe into Disturbing Shelter Home Party

The Bombay High Court has ordered an inquiry into a New Year's Eve party at a shelter home for differently-abled children, held 13 years ago. This event allegedly involved alcohol and dancers. Despite the shocking nature of the incident, no action has been taken, prompting a judicial intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:52 IST
High Court Orders Probe into Disturbing Shelter Home Party
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Monday mandated an investigation into a disturbing event 13 years ago at a shelter for differently-abled children. The incident involved a New Year's Eve party featuring alcohol and dancers.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, along with Justice Sandeep Marne, expressed shock that no action has been taken against those responsible. They have ordered the commissioner for persons with disabilities to conduct an inquiry within six weeks.

The court was responding to a public interest litigation filed by social activist Sangeeta Punekar. The shelter home, run by the Children's Aid Society, allegedly held the party with 26 mentally challenged girls present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025