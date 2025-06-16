Diplomatic Showdown: France Shutters Israeli Defense Stands at Paris Airshow
France closed Israeli defense company stands at the Paris Airshow over displayed offensive weapons, escalating tensions between the two nations. The decision, stemming from French security agency directives, was criticized by Israeli firms. France's position reflects rising disapproval of Israeli military policies.
In a bold move that underscores rising diplomatic tensions, France has shuttered four major Israeli company displays at the Paris Airshow over their failure to remove offensive weapons. This decision, directed by a French security agency, was met with strong condemnation from Israel, an ally historically aligned with France.
The closed stands belonged to prominent Israeli firms Elbit Systems, Rafael, IAI, and Uvision, with Israel's defence ministry labeling the action as 'outrageous' and driven by policy and commercial interests. This dispute highlights France's growing opposition to Israeli military strategies, including actions in Gaza.
French distinctions between supporting Israel's self-defense while opposing strikes on Iran further reflect diplomatic complexity. Efforts to resolve the situation continue, as the air show's organizers mediate discussions amid heightened geopolitical sensitivities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
