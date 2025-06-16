Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine: Humanitarian Exchange of Fallen Soldiers

Russia has returned the bodies of 6,060 Ukrainian servicemen following negotiations in Istanbul. Moscow is prepared to return an additional 2,239 bodies. Russia has received the remains of 78 soldiers in exchange. The prisoner of war exchange process is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a crucial development from the Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul, Russia has repatriated the remains of 6,060 Ukrainian servicemen. The discussions resulted in agreements marking a significant humanitarian gesture to facilitate the return of fallen soldiers.

Moscow has indicated its readiness to transfer another 2,239 bodies back to Ukraine, according to Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky and confirmations from the Russian defense ministry. This move marks an ongoing negotiation effort to return soldiers to their respective countries.

On its part, Russia has received the remains of 78 soldiers. Medinsky emphasized that the exchange of prisoners of war is a continuing process, underpinning a complex dialogue between the two nations amidst continued tensions.

