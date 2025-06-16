Russia-Ukraine: Humanitarian Exchange of Fallen Soldiers

In a crucial development from the Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul, Russia has repatriated the remains of 6,060 Ukrainian servicemen. The discussions resulted in agreements marking a significant humanitarian gesture to facilitate the return of fallen soldiers.

Moscow has indicated its readiness to transfer another 2,239 bodies back to Ukraine, according to Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky and confirmations from the Russian defense ministry. This move marks an ongoing negotiation effort to return soldiers to their respective countries.

On its part, Russia has received the remains of 78 soldiers. Medinsky emphasized that the exchange of prisoners of war is a continuing process, underpinning a complex dialogue between the two nations amidst continued tensions.