Left Menu

Demand for Accountability: Maharashtra Bridge Collapse Raises Questions

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal demands a high-level investigation into the Pune district bridge collapse, which resulted in four deaths and 18 injuries. He questions the BJP government's delayed action and calls for accountability, labeling compensation as insufficient for such tragic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:39 IST
Demand for Accountability: Maharashtra Bridge Collapse Raises Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress chief, Harshwardhan Sapkal, has called for a high-level inquiry into the recent bridge collapse in Pune district. The incident, which claimed four lives and left 18 others seriously injured, occurred when a 32-year-old iron bridge over the Indrayani River in Maval tehsil gave way on Sunday afternoon.

Sapkal criticized the BJP coalition government, questioning its delayed response to the incident. 'Why does the government wake up only after an accident?' he asked, highlighting that the bridge was left open to the public despite known dangers, as hundreds of tourists frequent Kundamal during monsoon.

He also labeled the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive for a structural audit of dangerous bridges as ineffective and called for accountability, suggesting charges of culpable homicide against officials. Critics argue the administration's compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victims' families does not absolve the government's neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025