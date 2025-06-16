Demand for Accountability: Maharashtra Bridge Collapse Raises Questions

The Maharashtra Congress chief, Harshwardhan Sapkal, has called for a high-level inquiry into the recent bridge collapse in Pune district. The incident, which claimed four lives and left 18 others seriously injured, occurred when a 32-year-old iron bridge over the Indrayani River in Maval tehsil gave way on Sunday afternoon.

Sapkal criticized the BJP coalition government, questioning its delayed response to the incident. 'Why does the government wake up only after an accident?' he asked, highlighting that the bridge was left open to the public despite known dangers, as hundreds of tourists frequent Kundamal during monsoon.

He also labeled the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive for a structural audit of dangerous bridges as ineffective and called for accountability, suggesting charges of culpable homicide against officials. Critics argue the administration's compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victims' families does not absolve the government's neglect.

