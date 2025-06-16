Singapore Shopping Theft: Indian Women Caught and Penalized
Two Indian women were caught shoplifting at Singapore's Changi Airport. Goenka Simran, 29, received an eight-day jail sentence, while Garg Prasha, 30, was fined SGD 700. The case highlights the legal consequences of theft, as both women attempted to steal items worth over SGD 580 combined.
- Country:
- Singapore
Two Indian women faced legal repercussions after being caught shoplifting at Singapore's Changi Airport during their transit earlier this month. Goenka Simran, 29, was sentenced to an eight-day imprisonment for stealing a yellow purse worth more than SGD 300 from a store in Terminal 3. An additional similar charge was also considered in her sentencing.
Simran's accomplice, Garg Prasha, 30, was fined SGD 700 after she confessed to theft. Prasha took a haversack valued over SGD 80 from a Charles & Keith store in Terminal 2. The store employee noticed the theft, leading to her arrest.
Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan highlighted how Garg's offence occurred within an hour of her arrival in Singapore, noting the swift enforcement of the law. The penalties reflect Singapore's stern stance on theft, which can result in a lengthy jail term or fines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
