India's 16th Census: A Decade in the Making with Caste Count Inclusion

India prepares for its 16th national census, set to commence in 2027, marking the inclusion of caste enumeration for the first time since Independence. This comprehensive data collection effort, projected to cost over ₹13,000 crore, will employ digital devices and feature self-enumeration options for citizens.

Updated: 16-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a 16-year gap since the last comprehensive census, India's government has officially announced that the country's 16th national census will include caste enumeration, occurring in 2027. This will be the first inclusion of such data since India gained independence.

The extensive effort, anticipated to cost the government more than ₹13,000 crore, will employ approximately 34 lakh professionals, including enumerators and supervisors, utilizing digital tools. The exercise is set to reflect societal demographics with a reference dating back to October 1, 2026, in snow-bound regions and March 1, 2027, for the rest of the nation.

The upcoming census will not only capture population statistics but also include a dual-phase operation of house listing and a detailed population enumeration. This includes collecting information on demographics, socio-economic status, and cultural details, with rigorous data security measures in places nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

