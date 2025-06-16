India's 16th Census: A Decade in the Making with Caste Count Inclusion

After a 16-year gap since the last comprehensive census, India's government has officially announced that the country's 16th national census will include caste enumeration, occurring in 2027. This will be the first inclusion of such data since India gained independence.

The extensive effort, anticipated to cost the government more than ₹13,000 crore, will employ approximately 34 lakh professionals, including enumerators and supervisors, utilizing digital tools. The exercise is set to reflect societal demographics with a reference dating back to October 1, 2026, in snow-bound regions and March 1, 2027, for the rest of the nation.

The upcoming census will not only capture population statistics but also include a dual-phase operation of house listing and a detailed population enumeration. This includes collecting information on demographics, socio-economic status, and cultural details, with rigorous data security measures in places nationwide.

