Authorities Target Illegal Structures in Chandausi's Waris Nagar

District authorities in Chandausi are set to dismantle illegal structures, including a mosque and 33 houses, on municipal land in Waris Nagar. This follows a complaint during a public grievance meeting. Notices have been issued for removal, and preparations for the demolition are underway, officials confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

District authorities in Chandausi are preparing to dismantle numerous illegal encroachments, including a mosque and 33 residential houses, constructed on municipal land in the Waris Nagar area. This move comes after officials discovered the unauthorized occupation of six and a half bighas of land belonging to the Chandausi Nagar Palika Parishad during a public grievance redressal session.

The issue was brought to light in March during a program held at the Chandausi Tehsil auditorium, where a complaint was lodged with District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya. Subsequent investigations by the DM and superintendent of police led to the directive for a detailed inquiry into the encroachments.

In a statement to the press, Pensiya confirmed that notices have been served for the removal of the illegal mosque and houses. The Nagar Palika Parishad, with necessary support from the administration, is tasked with carrying out the demolitions, aiming to restore the encroached municipal land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

