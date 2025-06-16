Political Clash Intensifies Over Ambedkar Portrait Incident

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has targeted RJD president Lalu Prasad over a controversial incident involving the alleged dishonoring of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's portrait. Chouhan claims that Prasad, a former Bihar chief minister, will face enduring backlash from the people of both Bihar and India.

The incident in question occurred during Prasad's 78th birthday celebrations, where a visitor reportedly placed Ambedkar's portrait at his feet. Chouhan criticized this act, expressing his disgust and emphasizing the revered status of Ambedkar, who was instrumental in drafting India's Constitution.

RJD refuted the accusations, arguing it was a misrepresentation due to the camera angle. Despite the denial, Chouhan insists that Prasad's claims of championing social justice are now in question. Meanwhile, the Bihar State Commission for Scheduled Castes issued a notice demanding an explanation from Prasad, serving a 15-day ultimatum with potential legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)