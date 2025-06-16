Left Menu

Political Clash Intensifies Over Ambedkar Portrait Incident

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes RJD president Lalu Prasad for allegedly disrespecting Ambedkar, prompting a heated political debate in Bihar. The controversy arose from a birthday celebration video where Ambedkar's portrait was placed at Prasad's feet. The Bihar SC Commission has demanded an explanation from Prasad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:40 IST
Political Clash Intensifies Over Ambedkar Portrait Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has targeted RJD president Lalu Prasad over a controversial incident involving the alleged dishonoring of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's portrait. Chouhan claims that Prasad, a former Bihar chief minister, will face enduring backlash from the people of both Bihar and India.

The incident in question occurred during Prasad's 78th birthday celebrations, where a visitor reportedly placed Ambedkar's portrait at his feet. Chouhan criticized this act, expressing his disgust and emphasizing the revered status of Ambedkar, who was instrumental in drafting India's Constitution.

RJD refuted the accusations, arguing it was a misrepresentation due to the camera angle. Despite the denial, Chouhan insists that Prasad's claims of championing social justice are now in question. Meanwhile, the Bihar State Commission for Scheduled Castes issued a notice demanding an explanation from Prasad, serving a 15-day ultimatum with potential legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025