High Court's Swift Justice: ADGP Arrested in Kidnapping Case

The Madras High Court ordered the arrest of an ADGP in a kidnapping case. The directive came during a bail hearing for MLA M Jagan Moorthy. The court criticized Moorthy and emphasized the role of public officials to serve the people and cooperate with inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:54 IST
High Court's Swift Justice: ADGP Arrested in Kidnapping Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court took decisive action on Monday by ordering the arrest of an Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) involved in a kidnapping case. The directive came shortly after a hearing for MLA M Jagan Moorthy, who had filed for anticipatory bail fearing arrest in the same case.

Justice P Velmurugan was outspoken in his criticism of Moorthy, emphasizing the responsibilities that come with being elected. The judge pointedly reminded Moorthy that his election was meant to serve the public interest, not to permit activities resembling Kangaroo Courts.

The court, seeking accountability and transparency, also instructed the Tamil Nadu police to apprehend ADGP HM Jayaram. The judge underlined that public servants should serve the people responsibly. Further proceedings are scheduled for June 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

