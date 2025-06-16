Left Menu

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Retired district and sessions judge Nino Iralu has been inaugurated as the third Lokayukta of Nagaland state. The ceremony was conducted by Chief Secretary J Alam, with Home Commissioner Anoop Khinchi initiating proceedings. Iralu succeeds Banuo Z Jamir, who took office after Justice Uma Nath Singh's resignation in 2021.

In a notable ceremony on Monday, Nino Iralu, a retired district and sessions judge, was formally greeted as Nagaland's third Lokayukta. Iralu succeeds Banuo Z Jamir, who initially filled the position in December 2022 following a prolonged vacancy.

The swearing-in ceremony was officiated by Chief Secretary J Alam, with initiation by Home Commissioner Anoop Khinchi. The event, held in the conference hall of Kohima's civil secretariat, was attended by senior officials, Lokayukta staff, and Iralu's family.

Appointed by the governor on the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017's Selection Committee recommendation, Iralu's designation is pivotal for addressing governance concerns in the state.

