Gujarat CM Leads Relief Efforts After Air India Crash Tragedy
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with families of Air India crash victims, extending condolences and ensuring DNA identification proceeds smoothly. With 241 passengers and crew on board, the crash resulted in significant casualties. Patel emphasized prompt medical care and dignified handling of victims' remains during his visit to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to comfort families grieving from the June 12 Air India plane crash. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew members, alongside 29 individuals on the ground.
Patel affirmed his commitment to expedite DNA testing for identifying victims and ensuring respectful handover of their remains. He directed hospital staff to prioritize care for the injured, while overseeing the ongoing relief and rescue operations.
As Patel chaired meetings with ministers and officials, he emphasized the importance of efficient execution of medical services and support for affected families. The health department works tirelessly to process DNA results and offer necessary assistance to those impacted.
