Tragic Explosion Rocks Forest Firecracker Factory

An explosion at a firecracker factory deep within a forest area resulted in the deaths of four women and critically injured more than a dozen others, as confirmed by local officials on Monday.

District authorities reported the explosion occurred roughly two kilometers into the forest near Atrasi village, with around 25 people, both men and women, working there at the time. The blast was catastrophic, obliterating the tin-roofed structure and spreading debris up to 300 meters, prompting panic among nearby villagers.

A high-level investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion and assess the legality of the factory's operations, including scrutinizing licensing and safety compliance records. Local eyewitnesses noted that the initial explosion, followed by intermittent blasts, was heard for several kilometers, leading to significant fear in surrounding communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)