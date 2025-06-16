Tragic Explosion Rocks Forest Firecracker Factory
A devastating explosion at a firecracker factory in a remote forest area led to the deaths of four women and injured over a dozen others. Officials are probing the cause of the blast and the legality of the factory's operations as rescue efforts continue.
An explosion at a firecracker factory deep within a forest area resulted in the deaths of four women and critically injured more than a dozen others, as confirmed by local officials on Monday.
District authorities reported the explosion occurred roughly two kilometers into the forest near Atrasi village, with around 25 people, both men and women, working there at the time. The blast was catastrophic, obliterating the tin-roofed structure and spreading debris up to 300 meters, prompting panic among nearby villagers.
A high-level investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion and assess the legality of the factory's operations, including scrutinizing licensing and safety compliance records. Local eyewitnesses noted that the initial explosion, followed by intermittent blasts, was heard for several kilometers, leading to significant fear in surrounding communities.
