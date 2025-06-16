President Ramaphosa Attends G7 Summit to Advance G20, Energy, and Global Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada to participate in the 2025 G7 Summit Outreach Session, which is being held on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders' Summit. His attendance underscores South Africa’s growing influence in global economic and political affairs, particularly as the country holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this year.

The G7, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—along with participation from the European Union—serves as a forum for major advanced economies to coordinate responses to global challenges. Canada, which assumed the G7 presidency on 1 January 2025, is hosting this year’s summit under the overarching theme of addressing pressing global concerns including energy security, economic stability, and the digital transformation.

Focus of the Outreach Session

The G7 Outreach Session will center on three core themes:

Energy Security Through Innovation and Technology

Diversification of Critical Mineral Supply Chains

Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnerships

According to the South African Presidency, these focal areas strongly align with the country's national interests and G20 priorities. South Africa has placed significant emphasis on sustainable development, innovation in energy systems, and inclusive growth under its G20 leadership.

"The Outreach Sessions of the G7 in which President Ramaphosa will participate have been a feature of the group over the years, with the aim to strengthen unity among G7 members and like-minded countries to deliberate on and address some of the world’s most pressing issues," said the Presidency in a statement.

Significance of South Africa’s Presence

Notably, South Africa is the only African country invited to the G7 Summit Outreach Session this year—a recognition of its continental leadership and its pivotal role in shaping global multilateral cooperation. The presence of President Ramaphosa reflects South Africa’s status not only as a G20 chair but also as a representative of African interests on the international stage.

This year marks a deepening of ties between South Africa and Canada, especially in light of shared priorities between the G7 and G20. Diplomatic efforts have intensified through several high-level engagements, including ministerial and sherpa-level discussions aimed at aligning both forums' agendas.

Bilateral and Multilateral Diplomatic Engagements

The G7 Summit offers President Ramaphosa a critical platform to engage with leaders from G7 nations—many of whom are also G20 members—on bilateral relations and collaborative efforts on global issues. These include:

Climate resilience and energy innovation

Digital transformation and equitable access to technology

Global peace and security

Financing for development and infrastructure

In particular, South Africa is expected to advocate for stronger international frameworks that promote a just energy transition, equitable economic growth, and reforms in multilateral institutions to reflect the voices of developing and emerging economies.

President Ramaphosa’s presence at the G7 also offers an opportunity to shape discourse in the lead-up to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to be hosted by South Africa in November 2025. Strengthening G7-G20 cooperation is expected to be a key topic of informal and formal meetings.

Accompanying Delegation and Strategic Goals

Joining President Ramaphosa in Canada is the newly appointed Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, who will support the President in advancing diplomatic objectives, coordinating international policy alignment, and fostering stronger bilateral partnerships.

The South African delegation’s goals include:

Building international support for South Africa’s G20 Presidency themes.

Attracting investment in renewable energy and green infrastructure.

Promoting Africa’s development priorities in global conversations.

Facilitating dialogue on inclusive digital and industrial transitions.

Conclusion

President Ramaphosa’s participation in the G7 Outreach Session is not just symbolic—it reflects a strategic and proactive foreign policy approach. As the sole African voice at the table, South Africa’s role is vital in ensuring that emerging markets and developing economies are not left behind in shaping a new global order grounded in inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability.

The outcomes of the G7 Summit are expected to contribute to shaping consensus-building efforts ahead of key G20 engagements in the coming months.