Supreme Court Denies Bail to Arvind Dham in Rs 2,700-Crore Money Laundering Case
The Supreme Court has rejected interim bail for Arvind Dham, former Amtek Group chairperson, in connection to a significant money laundering case involving Rs 2,700-crore. Despite health-related pleas, the bench was firm on his surrender while the Enforcement Directorate intensifies its investigation against Amtek Group's alleged fraudulent financial activities.
The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed the plea for interim bail filed by Arvind Dham, former chairperson of Amtek Group, involved in a Rs 2,700-crore bank fraud and money laundering scandal.
Raising concerns over the legal strategies employed, the bench urged Dham to surrender, highlighting the previous refusal of bail by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's panel in April.
As the Enforcement Directorate attaches assets, worth Rs 550 crore, linked to the fraudulent loans taken by insolvent firms, it continues the probe spurred by the substantial losses incurred by banks.
