Tragedy on Gopalpur Beach: Shocking Crime Shakes Tourist Haven
A 20-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped by approximately 10 individuals at Gopalpur beach in Odisha during the Raja festival. The victim filed a police report, leading to the detention of seven suspects. The incident has caused significant distress in the popular tourist area.
- Country:
- India
A 20-year-old woman has reported a harrowing crime, claiming she was gang-raped by a group of around 10 men at Gopalpur beach, a well-known tourist hotspot in Odisha, according to local police.
The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night during the Raja festival when the victim, an undergraduate student, visited the beach with her boyfriend. The woman alleged that when they were in an isolated area, the group accosted them, restraining her boyfriend while taking turns to assault her.
Local authorities have taken seven individuals into custody for questioning. They are being investigated from various angles, with police confirming these individuals were not locals but visitors to the beach festival. The incident has caused widespread alarm in the area, known for attracting tourists from across the globe.
