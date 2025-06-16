Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders Best Care for Cancer-Stricken Accused in Drug Case

The Delhi High Court denied extending interim bail to Jyoti, a cancer-afflicted woman involved in an NDPS case, but directed that she receive the best possible treatment while in custody. The court emphasized that her ailments could be managed during her incarceration, considering her significant criminal record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:33 IST
Jyoti
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has made a significant ruling by refusing to extend the interim bail of a cancer-stricken woman, Jyoti, accused in an NDPS case. The court has instead directed prison authorities to ensure she receives the ''best possible treatment'' while in custody.

Justice Girish Kathpalia, who presided over the case, highlighted the serious nature of the offenses Jyoti is involved in, noting her involvement in multiple criminal cases, including under the NDPS and Delhi Excise Acts. Despite her medical condition of Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia, the court emphasized that her ailments can be managed within the jail's healthcare framework.

Rebuffing arguments from the prosecution about the cost of treatment, the court ruled that Jyoti should be allowed treatment at hospitals of her choice, with expenses covered by the state. The court stressed the importance of a patient's faith in their medical provider for effective recovery, affirming Jyoti's rights while in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

