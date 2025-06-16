Left Menu

Tragedy on Lake Tumba: Capsized Canoes Raise Safety Concerns

At least 45 people died after three motorized canoes capsized in Congo's Lake Tumba. The accident, potentially involving 200 people and caused by bad weather, underscores safety issues as survivors hesitate to emerge due to fears of arrest for unauthorized navigation. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a tragic incident on Lake Tumba in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the death toll has tragically climbed to at least 45 after three motorized canoes capsized last Wednesday. Local officials indicate that the search for more survivors continues, even as fears grip those who have survived.

According to Lake Commissioner Gabriel Ifulu Bongolomba, the incident occurred on unauthorized navigation routes, preventing an accurate count of passengers. Red Cross efforts have aided in confirming around 100 survivors, although many remain unaccounted for.

The accident, reportedly exacerbated by severe weather conditions, highlights persistent challenges in Congo's transport sector, underscored by infrastructure gaps and relaxed safety protocols. Investigations led by transport inspectors are focused on determining the cause and ensuring accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

