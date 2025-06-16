Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Punjab Bank Robbery with Two More Arrests

Two robbers have been arrested in Punjab for a Rs 38 lakh bank heist, with Rs 15 lakh recovered. The police have collected a total of Rs 28 lakh. The crime involved three masked men, and one accomplice had a motive to repay a loan by purchasing a new SUV.

Updated: 16-06-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:14 IST
In a major breakthrough, Punjab police have apprehended two additional suspects involved in the notorious Rs 38 lakh bank robbery in Kapurthala district.

The arrest of Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh has led to the recovery of an additional Rs 15 lakh, raising the total recovered sum to Rs 28 lakh, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora.

The suspects were caught in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, weeks after Gurminder Singh was detained on similar charges. Police revealed that the crime was driven by a financial motive, particularly the repayment of a loan for a newly purchased SUV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

