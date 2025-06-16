Temple Assistant Arrested in Kerala for Assault and Blackmail
A man named Arun T A from Kerala was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and blackmailing her with nude photos and videos. The woman also accused a chief priest of attempted assault. The case emerged after she filed a complaint at Bellandur police station.
A shocking case has emerged from Kerala where a man was arrested on charges of rape and blackmail. Arun T A, an assistant at a temple in Thrissur, was accused of exploiting a woman's vulnerability by threatening her with nude photos and videos.
The woman, a 38-year-old widow, reported the instance to the Bellandur police, leading to Arun's arrest. She also named the temple's chief priest in her complaint, accusing him of an attempt at sexual assault.
Police have confirmed that the accused manipulated the victim by claiming to solve her personal issues, which he attributed to blackmagic, further coercing her into compromising situations. Attempts are being made to locate the chief priest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
