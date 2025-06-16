Tribal Affairs Ministry Plans Inclusive Yoga Day Celebrations Nationwide

As India gears up to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga on 21st June 2025, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, under the leadership of Union Minister Shri Jual Oram, is taking a significant step toward inclusive and community-led celebrations across tribal regions of the country. The Ministry is set to spotlight the synergy between ancient tribal wellness practices and modern yoga disciplines, reinforcing the theme of harmony and holistic health at the grassroots level.

A Milestone Year for Yoga and Tribal Participation

Chairing a high-level review meeting in New Delhi, Shri Jual Oram emphasized that the 2025 celebrations carry special significance as they coincide with the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga, a movement first championed globally by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The Minister reiterated that tribal communities, with their deep cultural roots in natural healing, spiritual balance, and physical well-being, embody the essence of yoga. “Yoga is not merely a set of physical postures but a lifestyle of unity between body, mind, and spirit. Tribal knowledge systems have long embraced these values. This year’s Yoga Day must be a celebration of both indigenous wisdom and modern health practices,” said Shri Oram.

Massive Grassroots Participation Planned

The Ministry expects to mobilize an unprecedented number of participants from tribal regions, with:

Over 10 lakh tribal citizens joining in community yoga sessions

Approximately 1.4 lakh students from 477 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) participating in organized yoga demonstrations and wellness camps

These sessions will also include awareness drives on healthy living, stress management, and nutrition, tailored specifically for tribal populations through vernacular communication channels.

Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan: Driving the Yoga Spirit

The Yoga Day celebrations are being organized as a central pillar of the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, a Ministry-led Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign running from 15th to 30th June 2025. Named in honor of tribal freedom fighter Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda, the campaign focuses on:

Community engagement in health, education, and tribal empowerment

Benefit saturation of welfare schemes in remote tribal pockets

Fostering a sense of ownership and pride among tribal citizens in national initiatives

The Yoga Day observance serves to amplify the campaign’s health and wellness goals, demonstrating how policy and cultural heritage can coalesce into transformative action.

Cross-Ministerial Convergence for Impact

To ensure the success of the 10th Yoga Day celebrations, Shri Oram has called for strategic convergence with multiple stakeholders:

Ministry of AYUSH

State Tribal Welfare Departments

Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs)

Ashram Schools

TRIFED (Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India)

NSTFDC (National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation)

This integrative approach aims to deploy resources, manpower, and communication support to every corner of tribal India.

Digital Outreach and Language Inclusivity

The Ministry is adopting an innovative multi-platform communication strategy to reach tribal citizens in the remotest regions:

Community radio broadcasts in tribal dialects

Mobile and digital app-based awareness drives

Local-language audio-visual content promoting yoga techniques and health messages

Social media campaigns tailored to youth and women influencers in tribal belts

This focus on language inclusivity and digital penetration ensures that the essence of Yoga Day is accessible, relatable, and participatory.

Health, Culture, and Identity Intertwined

Beyond its physical benefits, the Yoga Day celebrations aim to promote holistic tribal development, reflecting the Ministry’s long-term objectives of:

Improving mental health and emotional resilience

Reinforcing cultural pride in tribal healing traditions

Enhancing community participation in national narratives

The inclusion of traditional tribal practices alongside modern yoga fosters a shared platform where cultural identity meets global wellness frameworks.

A Step Toward Tribal Empowerment and National Integration

By embedding the 10th International Day of Yoga within the broader framework of the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is creating a model for culturally sensitive, inclusive public health interventions.

As tribal communities across India prepare to roll out yoga mats on June 21, the message is clear: India’s development is incomplete without the full participation and empowerment of its indigenous peoples. Through wellness, the nation builds bridges—between heritage and innovation, between forest dwellers and urban citizens, and between tradition and modernity.