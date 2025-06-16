Left Menu

Crime's Shadow: Faridabad's Textile Industry Under Siege

Faridabad police arrested two men for attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from a textile businessman. Karan Garhwal and Shad Qureshi, the accused, were involved in a shooting incident in April. Garhwal, apprehended after a police encounter, faces multiple charges. Further investigation into their activities continues.

16-06-2025
Faridabad police successfully detained two individuals accused of attempting a Rs 1 crore extortion from a local textile businessman, following an exchange of gunfire, officials reported on Monday. The apprehended suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Karan Garhwal and his 21-year-old accomplice, Shad Qureshi.

According to the police, Garhwal and his associates fired shots at the victim's residence in April, leading to a case of extortion being filed. A crucial tip-off on Sunday night placed Garhwal near Hanuman Temple on Gurugram-Pali road, resulting in a confrontation where Garhwal was injured and subsequently hospitalized.

Garhwal's confession implicated another associate, Kamal Bhadana, and revealed multiple criminal cases against him. Qureshi admitted to escaping to evade capture. Both men are now in custody as the investigation, including the arrest of two other suspects, Rankit and Mithilesh, progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

