Left Menu

U.S. Approves $211 Million Missile Sale to Italy

The U.S. State Department has cleared a potential $211 million sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to Italy. The primary contractor for this deal is RTX Corporation, according to the Pentagon's announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 01:52 IST
U.S. Approves $211 Million Missile Sale to Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a possible $211 million deal to supply Italy with advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles. This development was announced by the Pentagon on Monday, highlighting a robust defense partnership between the two nations.

According to the Pentagon, the contract's main player is RTX Corporation, which has been identified as the principal contractor for this significant arms deal. The agreement is expected to bolster Italy's defensive capabilities.

This approval signifies the strategic alignment between the United States and Italy and could potentially enhance regional security dynamics by equipping a NATO ally with cutting-edge defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025