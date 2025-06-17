U.S. Approves $211 Million Missile Sale to Italy

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a possible $211 million deal to supply Italy with advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles. This development was announced by the Pentagon on Monday, highlighting a robust defense partnership between the two nations.

According to the Pentagon, the contract's main player is RTX Corporation, which has been identified as the principal contractor for this significant arms deal. The agreement is expected to bolster Italy's defensive capabilities.

This approval signifies the strategic alignment between the United States and Italy and could potentially enhance regional security dynamics by equipping a NATO ally with cutting-edge defense technology.

