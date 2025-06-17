Paris Airshow Dispute: France Clashes with Israel Over Weapon Display

On Monday, tensions escalated at the Paris Airshow as France closed major Israeli company stands due to their refusal to remove attack weapons from display. This move sparked a heated response from Israel and highlighted growing friction between the traditionally allied nations.

Israel's defense industry, including firms like Elbit Systems and Rafael, faced black-out partitions as the airshow commenced, overshadowing the global aviation event. Meanwhile, smaller Israeli stands without hardware and an Israeli Ministry of Defense stall were allowed to remain open.

The French decision aligns with President Emmanuel Macron's recent statements, supporting Israel's self-defense but not its strikes on Iran. Reactions were swift, with Israeli officials denouncing the move as policy-driven, and legal challenges were announced. U.S. political figures present also criticized the French stance.