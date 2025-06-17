Left Menu

Colombian Senator Faces Critical Battle After Shocking Shooting

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe is in critical condition after being shot during a campaign event. He underwent a third surgery, but his condition remains serious. Three suspects are in custody, with connections to a local drug dealer, but no proven ties to guerrilla groups. Vigils and marches for peace have been organized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 03:07 IST
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in an extremely critical state after being shot in the head earlier this month at a campaign event in Bogota. The 39-year-old senator, a potential right-wing presidential candidate, underwent emergency surgery on Monday, marking his third operation since the attack on June 7.

The Santa Fe Foundation hospital released a statement detailing Senator Uribe's condition, highlighting persistent cerebral edema and difficult inter-cerebral bleeding. Despite a six-hour surgery, his state is described as 'maximum seriousness.' His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, has called on Colombians to pray for his recovery, emphasizing the importance of the coming days.

Authorities have detained three suspects, including a 15-year-old alleged shooter, linked to a local drug dealer. The incident harkens back to a violent era of political assassinations in Colombia, prompting nationwide marches for peace. The Colombian government continues to investigate the attack amid fears of political violence resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

